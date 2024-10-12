PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.63% from the stock’s current price.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.47.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $80.51 on Thursday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.02. The company has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 430,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,422,000 after buying an additional 29,276 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its position in shares of PayPal by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,397,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 953.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 335,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after purchasing an additional 303,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

