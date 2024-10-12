Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PTEN. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.71.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 250.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

