Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $788.00 at Truist Financial

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $673.00 to $788.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $649.86.

Shares of PH stock opened at $637.18 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $640.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 33,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,873,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

