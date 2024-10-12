Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 9,041 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,041 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 117.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.04 and a 200-day moving average of $116.51. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $120.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

