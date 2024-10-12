Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,278 Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned 0.97% of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 55,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEC opened at $100.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.94. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.21 and a twelve month high of $101.86.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

