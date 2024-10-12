Paragon Capital Management Ltd Increases Stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 269.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maplebear stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion and a PE ratio of -2.20.

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.35 million. Maplebear had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 52.21%. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CART shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Maplebear from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $91,962.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,008.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $91,962.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,008.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $332,900.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 372,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,171.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,655 shares of company stock worth $2,504,824. 36.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

