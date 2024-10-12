Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $25.32 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZFree Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 5.0% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $25,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

BATS COWZ opened at $58.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

