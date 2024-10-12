Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 90.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 0.4% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VGIT opened at $59.40 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average is $58.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.