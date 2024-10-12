Paragon Capital Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 614.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.3 %

AVGO stock opened at $181.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $847.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 184.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,130 shares of company stock valued at $50,646,622 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

