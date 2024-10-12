Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter valued at about $7,363,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,111,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,167,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Reddit by 147.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 742,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,416,000 after purchasing an additional 442,145 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 12,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,748. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reddit news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,748. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 6,714 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $401,765.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,395,783.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,993 shares of company stock valued at $19,517,419 over the last ninety days.

Reddit Price Performance

NYSE:RDDT opened at $73.25 on Friday. Reddit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.17.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RDDT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reddit in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Reddit in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

About Reddit

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

