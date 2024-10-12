Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Decreased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,389 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,433 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,085 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.50, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,115,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,926,027.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.50, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,115,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,926,027.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $64,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,746.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,866 shares of company stock valued at $88,620,447. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $373.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.81 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.28.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

