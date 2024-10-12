Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after buying an additional 6,466,596 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 150.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 74,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44,612 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 128,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 183.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 102,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $43.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.84 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $44.38.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,059.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 11,373 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $366,779.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 600,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,370,414.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,831,855 shares of company stock valued at $649,330,295 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

