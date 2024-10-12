Palamina (CVE:PA) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 43000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Palamina Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.39.
About Palamina
Palamina Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Peru and Mexico. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Usicayos, Panorama, Galena, Bendi, Cori, Yin Inca, Gaban, Yang, and Tinka projects located in Peru. Palamina Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
