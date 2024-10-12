PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Trading Down 21.1% – Here’s Why

PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 21.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 1,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.
PAID Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71.
PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter.
About PAID
PAID, Inc develops a line of software as a service (SaaS) based business services to provide businesses with a streamlined experience for website creation, online sales, payment collection, and shipping all in one platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Client Services, Merchant Processing Services, Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services, and Corporate Operations.
