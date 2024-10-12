PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of PageGroup to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised PageGroup to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PageGroup to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd.

PageGroup Price Performance

About PageGroup

MPGPF stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. PageGroup has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; and recruitment services for qualified professional and management level on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand.

