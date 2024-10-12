Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock Price Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 1,035,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,248,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oxford Lane Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 85,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 268,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 11.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 41.7% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Articles

