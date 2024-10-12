Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock Price Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 1,035,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,248,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.15.
Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
