OxenFree Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

OxenFree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of OxenFree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. OxenFree Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,923,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,442. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $84.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.301 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

