OxenFree Capital LLC Buys 2,945 Shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

OxenFree Capital LLC increased its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF comprises about 0.7% of OxenFree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. OxenFree Capital LLC owned 0.70% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 275,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 15,946 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,882,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SEIX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.96. 140,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,826. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

