Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 7.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 46.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $180.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $191.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.16.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.69.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

