Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.40 and last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 42863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

Oriental Land Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $952.08 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Oriental Land Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

