ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 144 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.9% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

QQQ stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $493.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,303,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,246,535. The company has a 50 day moving average of $471.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.79. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

