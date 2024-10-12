ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in ASML were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,967,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,760,348,000 after purchasing an additional 95,795 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ASML by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in ASML by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after acquiring an additional 294,784 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ASML by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,282,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,545,000 after acquiring an additional 170,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ASML by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,184,173,000 after acquiring an additional 194,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,071.80.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded up $7.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $841.00. 351,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $844.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $925.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $573.86 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

