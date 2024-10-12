Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.70. 21,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 23,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Opthea from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OPT
Opthea Stock Up 9.1 %
About Opthea
Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Opthea
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.