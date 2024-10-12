Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.70. 21,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 23,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Opthea from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Opthea Stock Up 9.1 %

About Opthea

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

