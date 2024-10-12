OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Trading Up 5.1% – What’s Next?

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $4.99. 222,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 269,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

OppFi Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $404.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. OppFi had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OppFi

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

In other news, Director David Vennettilli sold 38,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $168,765.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,116.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OppFi by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OppFi in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OppFi in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

