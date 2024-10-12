OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 90.01% from the stock’s previous close.
OnKure Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OKUR opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.21. OnKure Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $86.70.
OnKure Therapeutics Company Profile
