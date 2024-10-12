OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) Trading 18.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report) traded up 18.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 2,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 165,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

OMNIQ Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.31.

OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. provides artificial intelligence-based solutions in the United States. The company provides artificial intelligence technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance, and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

