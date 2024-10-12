Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $239.01 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $239.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.28. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.