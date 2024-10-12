Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $549,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL opened at $181.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.12 and a 200-day moving average of $169.35. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

