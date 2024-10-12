Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $16,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $151,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $116.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.56 and a 52-week high of $116.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.74 and its 200 day moving average is $110.87.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

