Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,702 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,861 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 88,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,078,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upgraded QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $169.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

