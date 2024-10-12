Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU) Short Interest Update

Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Oak Woods Acquisition

In other news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $827,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 413,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,744.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oak Woods Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Woods Acquisition by 113.7% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 186,200 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 218,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 467,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 177,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Oak Woods Acquisition Price Performance

Oak Woods Acquisition Company Profile

OAKU stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. Oak Woods Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses that operate in the public and private healthcare, medical services, and technology-enabled healthcare services sectors, as well as enterprise services, artificial intelligence, culture and media, computer and internet technologies, new consumer brands, blockchain, and other areas in the Asia-pacific region.

