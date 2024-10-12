Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) & Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Critical Survey

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coloplast A/S and Nyxoah, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coloplast A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Nyxoah 0 0 5 0 3.00

Nyxoah has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.08%. Given Nyxoah’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than Coloplast A/S.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coloplast A/S N/A N/A N/A $11.42 11.06 Nyxoah $4.79 million 49.96 -$46.77 million ($1.64) -5.85

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Nyxoah”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Coloplast A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nyxoah. Nyxoah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coloplast A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coloplast A/S N/A N/A N/A Nyxoah -908.32% -42.00% -33.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Coloplast A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Nyxoah shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coloplast A/S beats Nyxoah on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coloplast A/S

(Get Free Report)

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as Conveen Active urine bags; SpeediCath catheters that offer catheterization for both genders; and Peristeen Plus, a transanal irrigation system. In addition, it provides wound care products comprising conforming dressing under the Biatain Silicone brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand; and skin care products that include cleansers, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, and hand cleansers, as well as InterDry, a skin fold management solution. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. Additionally, its voice and respiratory care solutions include laryngectomy care products comprising Provox, a voice prosthesis for speaking, HMEs, adhesives, laryngectomy tubes for breathing, devices for speaking hands-free, and accessories, as well as tracheostomy care products under Tracoe brand. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

About Nyxoah

(Get Free Report)

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.