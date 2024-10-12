NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.45 and traded as high as $47.34. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $47.32, with a volume of 19,133 shares changing hands.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Trading Down 3.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49.

Get NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%.

Institutional Trading of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 28.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.