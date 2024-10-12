NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.45 and traded as high as $47.34. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $47.32, with a volume of 19,133 shares changing hands.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Trading Down 3.6 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%.
Institutional Trading of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.