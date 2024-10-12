Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.98 and last traded at $32.98. Approximately 16 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64.

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that primarily holds dividend-paying equities from around the globe. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

