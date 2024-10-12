Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 232,300 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the September 15th total of 323,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 625,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NVG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.38. 399,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,587. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $13.56.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

