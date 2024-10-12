NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.60. 1,436,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 5,005,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CLSA started coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.68.

NuScale Power Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 68,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $892,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,983.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 75,000 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at $168,648. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 68,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $892,625.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,983.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,729 shares of company stock worth $4,178,595. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 40.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,718 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 4,593.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

