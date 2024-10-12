Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Novartis were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 536,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $15,044,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 33.3% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,938,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $2,968,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $116.24 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.19. The firm has a market cap of $237.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

