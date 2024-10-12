Notcoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $819.33 Million (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, Notcoin has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Notcoin token can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Notcoin has a total market capitalization of $819.33 million and approximately $98.52 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Notcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.33 or 0.00253981 BTC.

About Notcoin

Notcoin’s launch date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,456,959,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,959,452 tokens. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,456,959,452.6429. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00774265 USD and is up 5.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $83,912,769.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Notcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Notcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.