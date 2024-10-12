Northern Frontier (CVE:FFF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Northern Frontier Corp (CVE:FFF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Northern Frontier shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 149,000 shares trading hands.
Northern Frontier Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.
About Northern Frontier
Northern Frontier Corp., formerly Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a Canada-based provider of civil construction, excavation, fabrication and maintenance services to the industrial industry. The Company provides bulk water transfer services, and installs and dismantles remote workforce lodging and modular offices.
