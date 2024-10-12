NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Shares Up 1% – Here’s Why

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €14.20 ($15.60) and last traded at €14.18 ($15.58). Approximately 14,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.04 ($15.43).

NORMA Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $447.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.01.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. It also offers various products for stormwater management, landscape irrigation, and joining components for water infrastructure solutions.

