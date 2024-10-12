Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $241.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.17.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $250.17 on Friday. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.64 and its 200 day moving average is $236.84. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,077.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total transaction of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,819.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,077.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 157.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,890,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $735,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,623,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,001,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,072 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,356,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $720,626,000 after purchasing an additional 496,088 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.2% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,752,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $956,285,000 after purchasing an additional 347,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $58,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

