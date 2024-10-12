Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 3912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Nikon Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Nikon had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nikon Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

