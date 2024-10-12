NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,809 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in NIKE by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 30,906 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $15,875,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,171,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,757,208. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $123.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

