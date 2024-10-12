NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading 2.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2024

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXTGet Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.24. 82,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,528,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

NextDecade Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.28). As a group, analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NextDecade

In other news, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc purchased 11,690,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,681,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,536,369 shares in the company, valued at $131,522,767.50. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $263,045,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,264,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,982,235. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc purchased 11,690,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,681,817.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,536,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,522,767.50. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. SL Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextDecade by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 823,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 39,830 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter worth approximately $911,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in NextDecade by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,231,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.