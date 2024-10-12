NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading 2.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.24. 82,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,528,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

NextDecade Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.28). As a group, analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NextDecade

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc purchased 11,690,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,681,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,536,369 shares in the company, valued at $131,522,767.50. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $263,045,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,264,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,982,235. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc purchased 11,690,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,681,817.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,536,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,522,767.50. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. SL Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextDecade by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 823,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 39,830 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter worth approximately $911,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in NextDecade by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,231,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

