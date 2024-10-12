NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Short Interest Up 68.0% in September

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NEXT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NXGPY remained flat at $65.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 477. NEXT has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $69.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.75.

Get NEXT alerts:

About NEXT

(Get Free Report)

See Also

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.