NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Short Interest Up 68.0% in September

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
NEXT Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NXGPY remained flat at $65.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 477. NEXT has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $69.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.75.
About NEXT
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NEXT
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.