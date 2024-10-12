Next Level Private LLC Takes Position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 582,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PVAL opened at $38.36 on Friday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th.

(Free Report)

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.