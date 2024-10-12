Next Level Private LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,353 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up about 1.0% of Next Level Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Ford Motor by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 25,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 27,997 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 75,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.8% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

