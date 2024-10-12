Next Level Private LLC Grows Stake in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the quarter. Next Level Private LLC owned about 0.28% of Saratoga Investment worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 100,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 44,722 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point raised their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $24.75 to $26.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:SAR opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.22. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $328.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.52 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Saratoga Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.43%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.47%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

