Next Level Private LLC Buys 6,855 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.7% of Next Level Private LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after purchasing an additional 815,598 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,664,000 after purchasing an additional 539,682 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,569,000 after purchasing an additional 430,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.19. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $59.58.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

