Next Level Private LLC Buys 17,472 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares during the period. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF makes up about 2.7% of Next Level Private LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Next Level Private LLC owned approximately 0.38% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 48.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,564,000 after purchasing an additional 495,941 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,255,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 97.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 440,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after buying an additional 217,241 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after buying an additional 23,754 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $76.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.31.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0419 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

